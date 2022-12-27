Twitter won’t go bankrupt anytime soon, says Elon Musk

WASHINGTON: Twitter head Elon Musk (pix) has confirmed that the social media platform is no longer “in the fast lane to bankruptcy” reported dpa.

However, Musk said that there is a lot that needs to be done on the platform. “But overall it seems to be going in a good direction,“ he said.

Musk said over the weekend on the All-In podcast that the company will not be filing for bankruptcy soon.

He said, “We’ve got the expenses reasonably under control, so the company’s not in the fast lane to bankruptcy anymore. It has been quite a roller coaster. It has its highs and lows, to say the least, but overall it seems to be going in a good direction.”

Following the podcast, Musk tweeted saying that Twitter is not secure yet and there is still “much work to do.”

The Twitter boss further shared on the podcast: “My error rate and sort of being the chief twit will be less over time but, in the beginning, we’ll make a lot more mistakes because I’m new. Hey, I just got here, man.”

He added, “If you look at the actual amount of improvement that has happened at Twitter in terms of having costs that aren’t insane and shipping product that, on balance, is good, I think that’s great - We’re executing well, and getting things done.”

The billionaire first warned about the prospect of bankruptcy for Twitter just a few weeks after he took over the social media platform.

Sharing Twitter’s financial troubles in his first email to employees in November, he wrote, “After purchasing Twitter for about US$44 billion at the end of October, Musk immediately made some drastic changes to the platform as he focused on free speech. Soon the company lost half of its top 100 advertisers which made up a large chunk of Twitter’s revenue.”

Musk has been trying to generate income for the social media company ever since, including charging US$8 a month for the Twitter blue checkmark (US$11 for iPhone users). -Bernama