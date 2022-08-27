Two army vehicles stall at 2022 National Day parade rehearsal

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Army confirmed that two of its vehicles broke down during the 2022 National Day parade rehearsal.

The Malaysian Army Headquarters Public Relations Cell in a statement today said the first incident occurred yesterday involving a PT-91M Pendekar tank taking part in the celebration parade which malfunctioned at Jalan Damansara exit to KL Sentral, here.

According to the statement, the PT-91M Pendekar had just finished undergoing the parade and was on its way to the Type A Vehicle (KJA) parking lot before stopping suddenly due to engine problems at 10.30 am.

“An armoured recovery vehicle was mobilised to help pull the tank and it was successfully moved to KJA parking lot at the National Museum, here at 11 am for repair.

“The second incident occurred today at 11.26 am at the National Museum involving an armoured car transport vehicle (prime mover) which was on its way back to Sungai Besi Camp Perdana when its engine failed,“ according to the statement.

Following that, mechanics were dispatched to the location and repaired the vehicle at 12.30 pm before it continued its journey.

“A total of 129 army vehicles are involved in the 2022 National Day parade.

“The Malaysian Army apologises over the two incidents,“ according to the statement.

It will also ensure that such an incident does not happen again and if it happens, the recovery team together with the Kembalik (military tow truck) which has been in a nearby location will act quickly to tow the vehicle to avoid traffic jams.-Bernama