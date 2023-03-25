Two arrested after three siblings found with signs of possible abuse

KANGAR: Police have arrested a woman, 46, and a man, 31, to facilitate investigations into suspected abuse of three siblings with signs of abuse.

Kangar district police chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop said that the arrests followed a police report lodged by a man who had discovered the three boys, aged 13 to 16, the day before, adding that the woman is believed to be their mother.

The three boys were found by villagers by a small bridge at Jalan Kampung Tambun Tulang, Simpang Empat here yesterday (Friday) all in weak condition. Two of the boys had their legs chained together.

“Two of the children were persons with disabilities (PwD) and possessed cards identifying their hearing and learning disabilities,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the children were believed to have been locked up and chained in a house by their mother, who did not stay with them.

“We believe the boys ran away from the house after being unable to endure the abuse. We are unable to obtain further information yet as they refuse to talk,” he said, adding that the boys were being checked and treated at Tuanku Fauziah Hospital and were in stable condition.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and both suspects have been remanded for seven days till March 31. -Bernama