Two arrested for distributing pictures of GE15 postal ballot papers

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police arrested two men for allegedly posting and distributing pictures of the 15th general election (GE15) postal ballot papers on WhatsApp.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun (pix) said the arrests of the two men in their 20s and 50s were carried out at 11.30 pm yesterday and 2 am today in Gua Musang.

“We have detained individuals for receiving and for distribution (pictures of GE15 ballot papers) and are identifying the motive.

“Any election document should not be distributed as this will create a negative perception in the community, besides keeping what is secret a secret,“ he said.

He said this at a GE15 press conference at the Kelantan Police Contingent headquarters here today.

Muhamad Zaki said police will conduct a detailed investigation and discuss with the Election Commission (EC) for further action.

“The two individuals involved have been remanded for three days starting today until Friday (Nov 11).

“The case will be investigated under Section 3(1) (j) of the Election Offences Act 1954 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act,“ he said.-Bernama