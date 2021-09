KUALA LUMPUR: Two Bangladeshi men believed to be involved in a loan shark syndicate were detained during a special operation conducted at a house in Bukit Bintang, here on Thursday (Sept 2).

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud(pix) said the two men, aged 23 and 41, were among the six people nabbed in the operation.

He said enforcement officers had to break into the premises after the occupants of the house refused to open the door.

The main suspect believed to be the syndicate mastermind, however, managed to escape by jumping out into the corridor of the house next door.

“After two hours of searching, we managed to arrest the suspect who was hiding on the third floor of an adjacent building,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Khairul Dzaimee said the syndicate which was believed to have been active since last year was hiding behind a company that was set up legally.

He said the syndicate was also believed to be carrying out unlicensed money lending activities and offering remittance services to foreigners around Kuala Lumpur.

During the operation, Khairul Dzaimee said they also found nine Bangladeshi passports, RM50,000 cash believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities, several documents used by the syndicate to carry out the activities.

He added that four other men who were also in the house were given notice to appear to testify to assist in the investigation into the case, adding that the two men had been taken to the Semenyih Immigration Depot. -Bernama