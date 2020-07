JOHOR BAHRU: Police have detained two Bangladeshis last night for attempting to bribe Danga Bay police chief with RM10,000 in cash as an inducement to release nine illegal immigrants.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief ACP Mohd Padzli Mohd Zain said the men aged 35 and 43 were arrested at 11 pm at the Danga Bay police station.

“Earlier a police team from the Sentral police station had detained eight Bangladeshis and one Myanmar man for having expired travel documents and not having valid travel documents in a raid under Op Benteng at a condominium in the city centre at about 6.30 pm.

“While processing the arrests at the Danga Bay police station, the two Bangladeshi men arrived and handed over RM10,000 in cash as an inducement to release all the nine detained illegal immigrants,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Padzli said the men were immediately detained for attempting to bribe the police inspector and the cash was seized to assist in the investigation.

He said the suspects and the nine illegal immigrants have been remanded for 14 days for further investigations under Section 17(b) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and Section 15(1)(C) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Mohd Padzli reminded everyone not to bribe civil servants and to lodge a report to the authorities if any civil servants had asked for or received bribes. -Bernama