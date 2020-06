KUALA LUMPUR: Two Bangladeshis have been placed under a two-week immigration remand for running a scam issuing negative Covid-19 tests for foreign nationals last Friday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the men were remanded on Saturday until June 19 to assist investigations into the case.

“Following the incident, the police will continue to weed out the syndicate which falsified Covid-19 screening test results in the country,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, two Bangladeshi men were reportedly arrested in two raids in Jalan Alor, here on suspicion of scam activity involving fake Covid-19 screening test results for foreign nationals. -Bernama