Two Bernama Radio journalists emerge winners in ASA 2022

PUTRAJAYA: Two Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Radio journalists won in their respective categories on the first day of the Anugerah Seri Angkasa 2022 (ASA 2022) awards at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre here tonight.

Mohd Hirzee Mohamad won the Best Radio Bulletin category through the Bernama Radio channel with the Utama Waktu Ini programme, while Ahmad Fawzan Azmie Abdul Halil won the Best Radio News Coverage category through the Bernama Radio channel with the Lintas Langsung Tinjauan Pasca Banjir Sungai Telemong Post Flood Live Coverage programme. They won a trophy, certificate and RM5,000 in cash each.

Mohd Hirzee said his win was an acknowledgement that news coverage by Bernama Radio was the best.

“Alhamdulillah, this is my first win after 15 years at Bernama Radio.... although the competition was tough, I am glad to have won,” he told Bernama.

Local artistes, including Datuk Jalaluddin Hassan, Datuk Fauziah Ahmad Daud and Wany Hasrita were present at the award ceremony.

The two-day programme, with the theme ‘The peak of excellence’ saw the winners of 38 categories announced tonight.-Bernama