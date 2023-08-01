Two bodies found in undercarriage of aircraft in Colombia

BUENOS AIRES: Two bodies were found in the undercarriage of an aircraft after it landed in Bogotá, Colombian airline Avianca said on Saturday, German Press Agency (dpa) reported.

Flight AV116 landed at Bogotá's El Dorado Airport on Friday evening after taking off earlier that day from Santiago de Chile.

The Caracol broadcaster reported that the two victims, which it said were both male, were found in the right and left undercarriage of the aircraft.

The broadcaster, citing authorities, said that the bodies had apparently been in the aircraft's landing gear for days.

The aircraft was last serviced on Dec 27, 2022. Between Dec 31 and Jan 3, the plane was in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.