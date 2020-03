PETALING JAYA: Two Cambodians, who attending a tabligh gathering at the Sri Petaling mosque in Kuala Lumpur earlier this month, have tested positive for Covid-19 infections.

They are part of four new cases detected by the country, bringing the total number of cases in Cambodia to 12.

The Phnom Penh Post reported that Cambodian health authorities are on a race against time to trace passengers on a flight from Singapore to Phnom Penh after Frenchman Michelle Dizon Cruz, 35, was confirmed with Covid-19.

While his wife is thus far clear of the disease, his four-month-old baby who flew with him has been tested positive and is receiving treatment at the National Pediatric Hospital, the Ministry of Health said in a press release on Sunday night.

Dizon Cruz and his family had flown from Paris to Singapore on March 13. Showing signs of fever, the authorities there took his samples for examination. However, he was informed that he could carry on with his flight to Phnom Penh and the results would be available accordingly.

The family arrived at the Phnom Penh International Airport on Saturday morning. The same day, the test turned out positive and the medical team approached them at 8.30pm.

On Sunday, Dizon Cruz was admitted to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital. The mother and baby stayed at the home of a relative under medical supervision until the baby was confirmed as Covid-19 positive.

In total, 24 passengers (including him and his family) were on the flight from Singapore apart from two transporters who drove them home. All have been traced and are in the process of being examined.

In its Sunday night press release, the Ministry of Heath said a Cambodian national tested positive after travelling from France. He is also being treated at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

The other two are Cambodians aged 35 and 39 from Preah Vihear province. The two tested positive after returning to the province from a religious gathering in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 29.