KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded a total of 1,379 new Covid-19 positive cases yesterday with 128 of them detected through two existing clusters in Telupid and Kinabatangan, bringing the cumulative total of infections to 93,835.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the two existing clusters were Gambaron 2 Cluster in Telupid (68 cases) and Pauh Cluster in Kinabatangan (60 cases) which have contributed to the increase in daily Covid-19 cases in the state yesterday.

He said most of the cases were contributed by close contact screenings at 752 or 54.53 per cent, followed by symptomatic screenings (265 cases); cluster screenings (172 cases); targeted screenings (99 cases); and other screenings (91 cases).

“There are 17 cases involving OKT (persons under arrest) either in prisons or Immigration temporary detention centres,” he said in a statement, yesterday.

Masidi, who is also the state government spokesperson for Covid-19, said the increase in daily cases in urban areas showed that infections easily occurred in the workplace and during social interactions.

Therefore, he reminded the people to adhere to the standard operating procedures, especially observing physical distancing, wearing face masks and to only go out when necessary.

Meanwhile, Masidi said a total of 463 Covid-19 patients in Sabah had recovered and were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 81,713.

He said a total of 4,663 patients were receiving treatment, of which 1,083 were in hospitals; Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centres (3,340 people); temporary detention centres and prisons (233 people); while seven people in private facilities. -Bernama