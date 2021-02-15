Two company directors nabbed over false Socso claims - MACC

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested two company directors on suspicion of being involved in submitting false claims to the Social Security Organisation (Socso), related to the Wage Subsidy Programme under the National Economic Recovery Plan (PENJANA) package, in Segamat today.

According to the source, the suspects, a woman and a man, aged 39 and 64, were detained at the Johor MACC Segamat branch office at 2 pm to assist in the investigation.

The source also said that the MACC viewed the matter seriously as it involved the issue of leakages, especially on the assistance provided by the government to ease people’s burden during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The case was being investigated under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, the source said, adding that the suspects were released on MACC bail.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias, when contacted, confirmed the arrests. — Bernama