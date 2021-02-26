Two cops among four remanded over bribery

GEORGE TOWN: Four men, among them an assistant superintendent of police and a lance corporal, have been remanded to assist in investigation on allegations that they received monthly bribes from a drug syndicate amounting to RM500,000 over the past few years.

The remand order on the policemen as well as a Penang Island City Council (MBPP) staff and a businessman, all aged between 29 and 43, was issued by assistant registrar Muhammad Azam Md Eusoff.

The three civil servants were remanded for two days starting today while the businessman for four days until Monday (March 1).

The case is being investigated under Section 16 (a) (B) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama