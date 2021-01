KUALA LUMPUR: A man and a woman were killed after the car they were travelling in plunged into a lake in Jalan Kampung Setia, Batu Arang, here this evening.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) director Norazam Khamis said a team of firemen from the Batu Arang fire station were dispatched to the scene after being alerted by a member of the public at 6.10 pm.

According to a preliminary report, he said the victims’ Toyota Vios car was believed to have skidded before plunging into the lake.

“Their bodies were removed from the car at 8 pm and handed over to the police for further action,’’ he said in a statement today.

He said no personal identification documents were found on the two bodies and further investigations were being conducted to determine the cause of the crash. — Bernama