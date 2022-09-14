Two die, two hurt in NSE crash

PAGOH: Two men were killed while two others were injured following an accident involving three lorries and a car at KM134.7 of the North-South Expressway (NSE), southbound, near here, early this morning.

Pagoh fire and rescue station’s (BBP) chief, Assistant Fire Supt Mohd Fadli Ismail said in the 4.48 am incident, the department, upon receiving an emergency call, dispatched an LFRT engine from Pagoh BBP and was assisted by an FRT engine and an EMRS team from Bukit Gambir BBP, to the location.

He said a total of 16 firefighters, led by senior fire officer II Ramli Abd Rahman, were involved in the rescue operation involving three heavy vehicles - two container lorries and a trailer - and a Proton Wira car.

“The operation also involved extricating two victims who were pinned in a container lorry and a car. The two victims who died at the scene were identified as K. Gunalan, 45, and Senawi Jelani, 55.

“The two injured victims were handed over to the Health Ministry for further treatment. The bodies of two victims were handed over to the police for further action. The operation ended at 7.09 am,” he said in a statement, here.-Bernama