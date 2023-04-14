Two family members die, one seriously hurt in Jalan Lendu crash

ALOR GAJAH: Two members of a family were killed while another was seriously injured when the car they were travelling in skidded and hit a tree on Jalan Lendu while on their way to the Aidilfitri Bazaar in Pekan Masjid Tanah here at midnight last night.

Alor Gajah district police chief Supt Arshad Abu said the victims were identified as the Myvi car driver Muhammad Hasraf Amin Hasrin, 23, and the front-seat passenger, who is also his uncle, Mohd Firdaus Yusof, 37.

He said another uncle of Muhammad Hasraf Amin, Azizul Hamis @ Jainy, 37, who was sitting in a rear passenger seat, was seriously injured in the head.

“Preliminary investigations found that before the incident, Muhammad Hasraf Amin was travelling from Taman Dimensi in Lendu heading towards Masjid Tanah and when passing through Jalan Lendu, the victim lost control of his vehicle before skidding and hitting a tree on the left shoulder of the road.

“The driver and front-seat passenger, believed to have suffered internal injuries, died at the scene,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that the injured victim was taken to Alor Gajah Hospital and the remains of the two victims were also taken to the same hospital for post-mortem.

The case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, he said. -Bernama