Two flood relief centres in Baling closed

ALOR SETAR: The two relief centres (PPS) opened in Baling district for flood victims on Tuesday were closed today after the floods receded.

In a statement today, Baling District Civil Defence deputy officer Lt (PA) Mohd Dzulhaidy Khalil said the PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tengku Habsah was closed at 4.15 pm and PPS Dewan Tun Abdul Razak at 10 am.

A heavy downpour lasting more than one hour from 6 pm on Tuesday caused several houses in Mukim Baling, Mukim Bakai and Mukim Siong to be flooded.-Bernama