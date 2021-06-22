Two Foodpanda riders arrested for suspected assault

SHAH ALAM: A large group of Foodpanda delivery riders ganged up and allegedly assaulted a lorry driver following a traffic accident in Setia Alam yesterday evening.

It is learnt that a Foodpanda rider was earlier involved in an accident with a lorry at about 5.30pm on Jalan Persiaran Setia Perdana where he suffered a broken arm.

Following the accident, about two dozen of the victim’s colleagues gathered at the scene before confronting the lorry driver.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said today that two Foodpanda riders aged 20 and 25 were arrested soon after the altercation and police are looking for other suspects who were involved in the assault.

He said apart from probing the case for causing mischief and rioting, traffic police are also investigating the road accident.

Baharudin said the injured rider is being treated at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang.

He said the lorry driver involved in the case lodged a police report today.

A video of the altercation taken by a bystander was widely shared in the social media yesterday, showing the e-delivery riders in a heated argument with the lorry driver.