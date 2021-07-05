Two foreign smugglers detained following collision with marine police boat

TUMPAT: The marine police detained two foreigners suspected of being involved in smuggling activities after their boat rammed into a PPM patrol vessel during an escape attempt at Sungai Mentua near Pengkalan Kubor, here, early today.

Pengkalan Kubor Region Three Marine Police (PPM) commander ASP Mohd Rudzuan Ahmad said the two men, aged 20 and 30 respectively, were apprehended in the incident at about 12.30 am, on suspicion of their involvement in smuggling activities.

He said the team onboard a PAC 7 patrol boat had earlier detected suspicious boat movements near the Kampung Mentua Bridge.

“From about 500 metres away, the patrolmen detected a motorboat hidden behind foliage with two men on board. As soon as the personnel introduced themselves, the two sped off in the boat.

“We immediately gave chase and attempted to get closer, but the suspects ignored the order to stop, maneuvered the boat dangerously and rammed into the PPM vessel,” he said in a statement, today.

Mohd Rudzuan said the two men failed to produce identification documents and were suspected to have entered Malaysia via an ungazetted route, besides being found positive for methamphetamine.

He said the PPM team then headed back to the Sungai Mentua area to perform a check and found codeine liquid as well as ketum leaves.

“The total seizure was worth RM62,000, comprising the boat and engine (RM30,000), 200 litres of codein (RM20,000), 110 kg of ketum leaves (RM11,000) and a mobile phone (RM1,000),” he said, adding that the two were believed to be trying to smuggle out the items to a neighbouring country. — Bernama