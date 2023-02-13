Two friends plead guilty to robbery, impersonation

KUALA LUMPUR: Two friends pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two charges of committing impersonation and robbery, during which they dragged their victim for a distance using a motorcycyle.

Muhammad Zuraidi Abdullah, 28, and Muhd Ammar Haziq Zulkifli, 27, who were both unrepresented, made the plea after the charges were read out to them before judge Hamidah Mohamed Deril.

The court refused to grant them bail and set March 7 for hearing the facts of the case before sentencing.

They were charged with robbing a 25-year-old man of his Apple iPhone 6 Plus and injuring him by dragging their victim with the motorycle they were riding on.

They were also charged with impersonating police officers when committing the offence in Jalan Kuchai Maju, Brickfields, at 4.30 am on Jan 28 this year.

The robbery charge under Section 394 of the Penal Code provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine or caning while the impersonation offence under Section 170 of the same law carries a sentence of up to two years’ jail or a fine, or both, on convction. -Bernama