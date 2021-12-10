Two giant pythons found at Terengganu construction site

PETALING JAYA: Two giant reticulated pythons were unearthed at a construction site in Kampung Gong Nangka, Terengganu, yesterday.

This was revealed by the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (CDF) on its official Twitter account along with the images of the snakes.

“The workers at the site were shocked with the discovery and had called us in.

“The pythons weighed in at 250kg and 100kg, respectively,“ the department said.

The 250kg reticulated python was about 5.8m long, while the other snake measured out at 4.2m.