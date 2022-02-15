Two hour gunfight frees 20 hostages in Nigeria

ABUJA: Scores of bandits were neutralised and 20 hostages were freed by security operatives following a recent operation in Nigeria’s north-central state of Niger, reported Xinhua.

The raid, also involving the military and local vigilante groups, was carried out based on credible intelligence on the activities of bandits in Nasko village in the Magama local government area of Niger on Saturday, said Niger police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun in a statement on Monday.

The government forces engaged the bandits in a gunfight for about two hours, Abiodun said, noting that some of the bandits escaped with gunshot wounds.

Armed attacks have been a primary security threat in Nigeria’s northern and central regions, leading to deaths and kidnappings in recent months.-Bernama