Two individuals found burnt to death in Kulim believed to be lovers

ALOR SETAR: The charred bodies of two individuals found in a guard house, which was built from a shipping container, at Taman Bayam Indah, Lunas in Kulim last night were believed to be lovers.

Kedah police chief Datuk Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad (pix), however, said the identities of both victims have not been determined because the remains of the male victim, in his 30s, and the female victim who was in her 20s were charred between 70 and 80 per cent.

“At the moment, we are classifying the case as sudden death and based on the preliminary report from the Fire and Rescue Department, we can conclude that there was no foul play. The male victim was believed to be working as a security guard there.

“Upon further inspection, we also found that the guard house was locked from the inside and the Fire and Rescue Department was forced to break down the door to put out the fire,” he told a press conference here today.

The bodies were sent to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) for a post-mortem, he added.-Bernama