Two Indonesians among nine charged with kidnapping for ransom of Indonesian woman

GEORGE TOWN: Nine individuals were charged in the Magistrate's Court here today with the abduction of an Indonesian woman early this month.

They are Indonesian nationals Agong Laksono and Yusuff Bahtiar, while the other seven accused, namely Mohamad Noor Shahrizuan Hashin, Tan Gim Chun, C. Youganathan, Elaine Gooi Swee May, Lok Wai Lun, Haffizan Samsudin and Noorazlin Mat Kasa, are locals.

All the accused, aged between 29 and 41, nodded after the charge was read out to them before Magistrate Nadratun Naim Mohd Saidi, but no plea was recorded.

They were jointly charged with wrongfully confining the 36-year-old victim for ransom of RM540,000 in an apartment unit at Sri Aman Apartments, Paya Terubong here, at about 7 am last Sept 7.

The charge, framed under Section 3 of the Kidnapping Act 1961 (Act 365) and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, provides a prison sentence of not less than 30 years to a maximum of 40 years and whipping, if convicted.

No bail was allowed and the court set Dec 11 for mention for submission of documents.

Deputy public prosecutor Darrshini S Murgan prosecuted, while lawyer Chiang Kian Hong represented all the accused. -Bernama