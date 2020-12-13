Two Indonesians arrested for attempting to bribe police by throwing money into patrol car

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Indonesian men on a motorcycle were arrested yesterday for attempting to bribe the police by throwing some money into a police car on patrol duty along the Kuala Lumpur-Rawang Expressway.

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the suspects, aged 39 and 50, were arrested at about 7.35 am by policemen at KM14 of the expressway (Rawang bound).

”They were on a motorcycle and behaving suspiciously, and the motorcyclist accelerated the machine on seeing the police, but the police managed to catch up with them, and found that the motorcyclist had no valid driving licence. Both the suspects also did not have valid travel documents,” he said when contacted today.

Arifai said during the inspection, the suspects attempted to bribe the police to not take action against them, despite being warned against doing so.

Instead, they hurled the money into the patrol car, and were arrested for not having valid travel documents and attempting to bribe the police, he said, adding that police seized RM170 in the incident.

He said both the suspects are in remand for 14 days until Dec 25. — Bernama