Two Indonesians jailed six months, seven fined RM2,000 for involvement in cockfighting

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Indonesians were jailed three months each while three of the compatriots and four locals were fined RM2,000 each for cockfighting activity by the Selayang Magistrate’s Court here, today.

Magistrate Nur Hafizah Rajuni Jailed meted out the jail sentences to Junaidi, 47, and Samhaji, 37, while the seven fined were Mustajib, 49, Masdiono, 42, and Mat Suri, 45, and locals Tie Kim Hua, 62, Rukman Mushawi, 29, Arifin Sapuna, 53, and John Balang, 54.

All had pleaded guilty to gambling in a public place, namely, an oil palm plantation near the M Residence 2 project construction site, Bandar Tasik Puteri, Gombak here, at 3.45 pm, on Jan 24.

The court ordered the two men to undergo the jail term starting from the date of arrest on Jan 24 and ordered the seven other accused to be jailed three months if they fail to pay the fine.

In a separate court, all the nine accused were each fined RM1,000 after they pleaded guilty to violating the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2021 which is being enforced from January 22 to Feb 18 by being at the same place on that day.

Magistrate Nik Mohd Fadli Nik Azlan ordered the nine accused to be jailed a month each if they failed to pay the fine. — Bernama