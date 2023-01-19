Two jailed for 2021 burglary at home of PSG’s Marquinhos

VERSAILLE: A French court handed jailed terms on Wednesday to two men found guilty of the 2021 burglary at the family home of Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian defender Marquinhos (pix).

A third suspect was released. All three had denied the charges.

The burglary at the PSG club captain’s family home in Yvelines, west of Paris, took place in March 2021, while PSG were playing a league match against Nantes at the Parc des Princes.

Marquinhos’ father who was at home with his two daughters, aged 13 and 16 at the time, was assaulted and the assailants got away with 2,400 euros in cash, two luxury bags and a bracelet.

One of those on trial, 24-year-old Amir E., had already been detained on another case and refused to appear at the Marquinhos robbery hearing.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison for robbery with violence, kidnapping and criminal association.

The Egyptian national will be barred from French territory after serving his sentence.

Samba G., 30, received a five-year jail term, with three of those years suspended. for possession of a weapon and criminal association. The investigators suspected him of having provided the vehicle used to go to the scene of the burglary. -AFP