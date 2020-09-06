Two Kedah independent assemblymen join Bersatu

ALOR STAR: Lunas and Sidam state assemblymen, both independent assemblymen have announced that they are joining Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

The duo Azman Nasrudin (Lunas) and Dr Robert Ling Kui Ee (Sidam) made the announcement at a Penggerak Komuniti Negara (PKN) dinner function last night.

During the event Azman also handed over Bersatu membership forms on behalf of state PKN members to Kedah Bersatu chief Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah, witnessed by former PKR deputy president, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and former PKR vice president Zuraida Kamaruddin, who on August 22, officially announced that they had joined Bersatu.

On May 12, Azman and Ling announced they were quitting PKR to become Independent representatives and expressed support for the Perikatan Nasional government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Azman, who is also Kedah PKN chairman said more state PKN members and non-Malays would be joining Bersatu following the announcement by party president Muhyiddin on plans to form a new chapter to enable non-Bumiputera affiliate members to join the party. -Bernama