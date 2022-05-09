Two killed, 139 wounded in Sri Lanka clashes: Officials

COLOMBO: Two people including an MP from the ruling party died and at least 139 were injured on Monday in a day of violence in Sri Lanka, police and hospital officials said.

Lawmaker Amarakeerthi Athukorala opened fire and critically wounded two people blocking his car, one of whom later died of his injuries, police said. The MP “then took his own life with his revolver,“ a police official told AFP by telephone.

In the clashes in Colombo, 138 people needed hospital treatment for injuries, Colombo National Hospital spokesman Pushpa Soysa told AFP.-AFP