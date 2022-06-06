Two killed by suspected drunk driver

MALACCA: A motorcyclist and his pillion rider died after a car, with a suspected drunk driver at the wheel crashed into their machine at Jalan Serkam Pantai, Merlimau, Jasin this morning.

Malacca Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief, Supt Amran @ Mohamad Zaki Omar said in the 7.45 am incident, Yamaha Ego Avantis motorcyclist Ezuddin Mohammad, 50, and his pillion rider Surayah Muhamat, 48, died at the scene from severe injuries to the head and body.

“Preliminary investigation found that before the incident, Ezuddin and Surayah as well as Ya’akob Mohamad, 57, who was riding a Yamaha Lagenda motorcycle, were heading to Merlimau from Melaka, while the car was driven by a 24-year-old man, who was travelling from Merlimau towards Malacca,” he said in a statement today.

Elaborating, he said the car driver had lost control of his car and entered the opposite lane before colliding with the two motorcycles.

Amran said the car also hit another motorcycle belonging to Norazah Md Diah, 55, that was parked on the roadside, before crashing into the house belonging to Nazira Saidin, 40.

He said Ya’akob who suffered minor injuries to his body was sent to the Malacca Hospital for treatment.

The car driver also sustained injuries to his face.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

In KAMPAR, an employee of the Kampar District and Land Office was killed in a collision between his car and a vehicle driven by a man believed to be drunk at KM1 Jalan Kuala Dipang-Malim Nawar Kampar last night.

Kampar district police chief Supt Mohamad Nazri Daud identified the victim as Mohd Nazri Sham Aring, 42, who was driving a Perodua Viva.

“Investigations show that a Honda Civic driven by a 29-year-old lorry driver suspected to be drunk entered the victim’s lane and caused the head-on collision which happened at 11.45 pm,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim’s 33-year-old wife was slightly injured and their three-year-old son suffered internal bleeding in the head while a passenger in the Honda Civic was unhurt in the incident.

He said the lorry driver has been remanded for five days to assist in investigations.-Bernama