Two killed, five injured as child escapes unhurt in Senai Desaru Highway crash

JOHOR BAHRU: Two women died while five people were injured and a child survived in an accident involving two vehicles at Kilometre 58.3, Senai Desaru Highway heading towards Senai in Kota Tinggi today.

Penawar Fire and Rescue Station Senior Fire Officer I Faizal Ahmad said they received a call about the accident involving the two cars - Perodua Alza and Hyundai i30 - at 3 pm.

He said the Alza was carrying six passengers, two of whom died, two men and a woman were injured and a child survived; while a woman and a man in the Hyundai i30 were also injured.

“When our team arrived at the scene, we found two of the victims trapped in the Alza. The team managed to free them but they were confirmed dead by the Ministry of Health (KKM) personnel and their bodies were handed over to the police.

“The injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital by a MOH ambulance,” he said in a statement tonight.

Meanwhile, Kota Tinggi District Police chief Supt Hussin Zamora confirmed receiving a report on the accident but said the identities of all the accident victims will be made known later. -Bernama