Two killed, four injured in crash near JB

JOHOR BAHRU: Two members of a family were killed and four others were injured in a crash involving two cars near Felcra Dusun Panti, here this morning.

Senior Fire Officer II Ibrahim Wahid said the two dead victims, who were travelling in a Proton Wira, were identified as Titah Abd Ghani, 58 and her daughter Samsiah Abdullah, 21.

Titah’s son-in-law, Mohd Fahmi Aizat Mokhtar, 24, was injured in the 10.51 am crash.

Ibrahim said those travelling in the other car, a Proton Saga, were identified as Junaidah Muhmad, 48, Liqwan Shah Nasution Lindung Saputra, 26 and Lizwan Sharel Nasution Abdullah, 18, all of whom were also injured.

He said the Fire and Rescue Depatrtment’s Operations Response Team had to extricate the bodies of the two victims from the wreckage.-Bernama