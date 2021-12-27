Two killed in highway crash while refueling on emergency lane

REMBAU: Two men were killed after being hit by a trailer when they were believed to be trying to refuel a lorry on the emergency lane at KM241.6 of the North-South Highway (northbound) here, early today.

Rembau police chief DSP Hazri Mohamad in a statement said the incident occurred at about 12.30 am and involved three vehicles, namely an Isuzu lorry, a Honda motorcycle and a trailer.

He said the driver of the lorry, Saifuddin Abdullah, 50, was confirmed dead at the scene due to severe head injuries, while the motorcyclist, R. Morgana Krishnan, 49, was also killed at the scene.

“A preliminary investigation found that the lorry driver had stopped on the emergency lane because he ran out of fuel, and was assisted by a motorcyclist who came with a bottle of fuel.

“Then a trailer from Ayer Keroh heading towards Senawang crashed into the two victims standing on the right side of the lorry,“ he said, adding that the bodies were taken to the Rembau Hospital for autopsy.

According to Hazri, the driver of the trailer fled the scene after the accident, and efforts were underway to track down the individual.-Bernama