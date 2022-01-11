Two killed, one injured by collapsing crane in Sitiawan

IPOH: Two local men were killed and another injured when a crane collapsed at a factory in the Kampung Acheh industrial area in Sitiawan this evening.

A Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said they received word of a collapsed crane that killed Abdul Rajim Hasmki, 33, and Maiyden Asibin, 29, and injured Mosed Alinid, 34, at 4.58 pm.

“A heavy industrial crane had collapsed during dismantling that resulted in three victims being trapped,” the spokesman said in a statement tonight.

Rescuers who arrived at the scene extracted the victims using special equipment with the assistance from cranes.

The bodies of the deceased were handed to the police while the injured man was handed to medical officers for further action, the spokesman said, adding that the operation ended at 10.55 pm.-Bernama