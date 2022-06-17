Two Klang Valley motorcycle-theft gangs crippled

SUNGAI BULOH: Police have crippled two motorcycle theft gangs, namely, ‘Adam EX5’ and ‘Haikal LC’ with the arrests of 13 local men at several locations in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur on May 14 and 31.

Sungai Buloh district police chief, Supt Shafa’aton Abu Bakar said all those detained were aged 15 to 22 including four secondary school students.

She said the gang targeted Honda EX5 and Yamaha LC135 motorcycles due to the high demand for their components.

She said the members of the two gangs were highly skilled and only needed 10 to 15 minutes to steal a motorcycle by using certain tools such as an allen key.

“Both the gangs targeted these popular models and would dismantle the motorcycles for their own use,” she told a media conference at the Sungai Buloh district police headquarters here today.

She said that the police also seized 11 motorcycles, eight motorcycle frames, five engines and other components suspected stolen, worth a total RM56,500.-Bernama