Two lorry drivers detained, drugs worth RM152,792 seized

KUANTAN: The actions of two lorry drivers who hid 6.68 kilogrammes (kg) of drugs in a lorry carrying frozen food were exposed when they were stopped at a roadblock in Genting Highlands, around 214 kilometres from here on Wednesday.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said both men, aged 35 and 39, were arrested when they passed the Genting Highlands auxiliary police post at 8.35 am.

He said 2.09 kg of syabu and 4.59 kg of heroin worth RM152,792 were found hidden in a tote bag after police conducted further checks on the lorry.

“The syndicate has been active in drug trafficking around the Klang Valley and Bentong for the past three months and we believe there are more members who are at large, so efforts to track down the suspects are ongoing,” he told a press conference here.

The 35-year-old suspect had two previous criminal records involving drug offences while the 39-year-old tested positive for drugs, he said, adding that the drugs seized could supply 13,378 users.

He said both suspects were remanded for seven days till Jan 27 to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama