Two luxury cars stolen in UK discovered in Thailand

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Department of Special Investigation (DSI) discovered two luxury cars that were stolen from the streets of Britain and shipped to Thailand.

In a statement, the DSI said the two luxury cars are a Porsche Cayenne that was found at a showroom in Bangkok on Feb 15, and a MINI Cooper at a condominium in Bangkok on Feb 20.

“Investigations found that the engine and chassis numbers of the two luxury cars matched the stolen vehicles listed by the British authorities.

“DSI is stepping up efforts to track another six stolen luxury cars,” it said.

The DSI said the two luxury cars are among 35 luxury cars reported stolen in Britain and later shipped to Thailand in a complex scam in 2017.

The UK’s National Crime Agency requested the DSI to find the 35 luxury cars which were stolen from the streets of Britain and flown to Singapore before being shipped to Thailand.

The DSI said the estimated total value of the 35 luxury cars was £2.4 million (about 100 million baht).

According to news reports, the cars were stolen between July 2016 and March 2017. -Bernama