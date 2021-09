KUALA LUMPUR: Two Malaysian badminton pairs continued their fine form after securing their third European titles of the year, this time at the Ukraine International 2021, last night.

After winning the Hellas International Open in Greece last week and the Latvia International 2021 last month, national mixed doubles pair Yap Roy King-Valeree Siow chalked up another victory after trouncing Germany’s pair, Johannes Pistorious-Emma Moszczynski in the final.

The young pair stunned the seventh seeds of the tournament, 21-19, 21-12, in just 29 minutes.

Another young pair, Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Muhammad Haikal Nazri also stole the limelight as they bagged the men's doubles title in the same tournament when they got past Ishaan Batnagar-K Sai Pratheek of India.

However, the duo had to endure a rough journey in the final as they were forced to play three sets in the match that lasted almost one hour.

Wan Arif-Muhammad Haikal started the match brightly after taking the first set, 21-15, before the Indian pair made a comeback by winning 21-19 in the second set.

The national pair then regained their composure to conquer the tournament in Ukraine in the deciding set, 21-15.

This is their latest title after they emerged as champions in Hellas International 2021 and the Austrian Open 2021 in May.