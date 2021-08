KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian High Commission in India, which is accredited to Afghanistan, said there are two Malaysians currently in Afghanistan.

The mission said that both of them work for an international relief organisation in the capital city, Kabul. However, the mission did not provide further details about them.

The high commission also said that another Malaysian, who worked for a financial institution in Kabul, had contacted the mission recently and had safely returned to Malaysia earlier this month.

“The other two have made arrangements to remain in Afghanistan for the time being,” the high commission said in an email reply to Bernama on the fate of Malaysians following the fall of president Mohammad Ashraf Ghani's government to Taliban on Sunday.

The mission also does not rule out the possibility that there are Malaysian citizens in Afghanistan that are unaccounted for, and advised Malaysians to register with the mission and subsequently recommended that they (those unaccounted for) return and remain in Malaysia until the situation in Afghanistan has improved.

“The high commission encourage them to email at mwdelhi@kln.gov.my or call at +91 11 2415 9300.

Asked on Malaysian businesses in Afghanistan, the high commission said it is not aware of any Malaysian companies currently operating in the war-torn country.

On Sunday, following Taliban's capture of the Afghan capital, Ghani left the country.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan for the first time in almost 20 years following the withdrawal of the United States’ troops from the country.

According to media reports, many countries have decided to evacuate their diplomats and citizens from Afghanistan and close their embassies.-Bernama