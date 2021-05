KUALA LUMPUR: Police are tracking down two male suspects suspected of robbing a goldsmith shop in Seri Kembangan, here, on Saturday.

Serdang acting district police chief Supt Mohd Rosdi Daud said the incident is believed to have happened at about 2.31 pm.

He said the two suspects are believed to have stolen several jewellery items by using blunt objects to smash the windows of the gold shop.

“They are believed to have fled on two motorcycles,“ he said in a statement, yesterday.

Mohd Rosdi said his team was in midst of identifying the nationality and age of the suspects involved.

He asked the public who had any information on the incident to come to any police station to assist in the investigation.