MELAKA: Two Melaka government-owned subsidiaries, namely Pengurusan Rumah Pangsa Negeri Melaka Sdn Bhd (Pangsamas) under Melaka Trust Fund and Kumpulan Melaka Berhad (KMB) under Melaka Chief Minister Incorporated, have been found to be unsatisfactorily managed in 2018, according to the Auditor-General’s Report.

According to the report, in overall, the Pangsamas’s corporate governance practice was not satisfactory and there is a need for improvements in the aspect of role and responsibility of its chairman, board of directors, business plan and key performance indicator (KPI), standard operating procedures (SOP) and internal audit.

“The management of the main activity, which is water meter maintenance, has been carried out based on the contract. Although the contribution from the activity to the company’s overall revenue has increased in 2017, the implementation of the activity in the aspect of financial performance, license management and monitoring of water meter maintenance was not effectively done for the three years of assessment (2016-2018).

“The financial position of Pangsamas was quite unstable with pre-tax losses recorded for three consecutive years, namely RM305,863 in 2016, RM129,012 (2017) and RM156,439 (2018), besides cash equivalents declining by RM320,600 or 24% in 2018, compared to 2017,” the report said.

As such, the report proposed that the company’s corporate governance be improved by providing the details of the job specifications and responsibilities of the chairman, strengthening of the board of director’s functions, providing and implementing the company’s Business Plan, KPI and SOP, and tidying up of its financial policy.

Apart from that, it also proposed a review of Pangsamas’ investment direction as the company’s incapability had also affected its cash flow, and also a review on the company’s main activity by looking into a more competitive business plan and not to focus solely on Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad’s contract.

For KMB, the report said the corporate governance practice was found to be satisfactory and needs to be improved, especially in the aspects of chairman, the board of directors, company’s secretary and audit committee.

The management of KMB Solar Farm activity was found to be less efficient as the income from the activity did not achieve the set target for 2016, 2017 and 2018.

“Overall, KMB financial position is in a stable condition. In 2017, the company recorded a drop in main income totalling RM10.37 million, which was 40% compared to 2016, and another decline of RM4.74 million (30.4%) in 2018.

“Cash and equivalent cash recorded a deficit amounting to RM5.16 million in 2018, compared to RM4.18 million in 2017, an increase of RM0.98 million (23.4%). Income management is also unsatisfactory, as KMB has suffered losses amounting to RM3.67 million in one property development project, two joint-venture projects, and one rental agreement,” according to the report.,

As such, the report proposed that KMB improves its corporate governance practice by ensuring that the board of directors’ chairman does not chair any other committees in KMB, by providing the board of directors’ charter and ensures that the Audit Committee provides terms of reference that are approved by the board of directors’ members.

“Also, to ensure that a specific SOP for Solar Farm management is provided and approved by the board of directors’ members, that the management of Solar Farm becomes the main agenda in Management Committee and Board of Directors’ meetings, that all rental agreement and joint-venture contracts are fully honoured in the best interest of KMB,” it added. — Bernama