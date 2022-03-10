Two men arrested for abducting businessman last week

KUALA LUMPUR: Two local men were arrested yesterday for abducting a businessman in a white Toyota Vellfire multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) last week.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said a factory worker, 37, and vegetable seller, 40, were arrested at Jalan Putra Sulaiman in Taman Dagang here at about 3pm yesterday.

“The 40-year-old man has three previous records related to drugs while the other suspect has eight past records related to drug offences, but urine tests on both suspects proved negative for any type of drugs,“ he said here today.

Mohamad Farouk said clothes and mobile phones belonging to the two men were seized along with a vehicle used in the incident.

He said they will be remanded for four days from today until Thursday while the case is being investigated under Section 365 of the Penal Code for abduction and fleeing with a person with the intention of confining him wrongfully.

Last Friday, Bernama reported that a businessman was slightly hurt after being abducted by a group of men along Jalan Pandan in Ampang here, apparently over a debt problem.

The 38-year-old victim who was released in Klang a few hours later, went to the Ampang Jaya police headquarters at 10.45pm to lodge a report.-Bernama