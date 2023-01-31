Two men charged with murdering Bangladeshi welder

KUALA LUMPUR: Two men were charged in the Selayang Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a Bangladeshi welder, whose body was found with the hands and feet tied by a roadside last year.

Iron factory worker Md Mojibur Rahman, 30, who is also a Bangladeshi, and an unemployed Malaysian, K. Visvanathan, 57, nodded after the charge was read out to them before Magistrate Nur Hafizah Rajuni, but no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The two men, both unrepresented, were jointly charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code with murdering Khalek Sheikh, 41, by the roadside of Jalan Bestari Jaya-Rawang, Batu Arang here between 9 pm and 9.40 pm on Dec 29, 2022.

They faced the death sentence if found guilty of the offence.

The court fixed April 5 for mention. -Bernama