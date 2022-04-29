Two men charged with murdering Indonesian national

GEORGE TOWN: Two men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of an Indonesian national whose bloodied body, with the left leg tied with a chain to a chair, found at a parking area of an apartment.

Dino Antonio Felix, 52, and Ng Tse How, 45, were jointly charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code with causing the death of Arsan Eka Putra at Pangsapuri Eastern Court in Jelutong here at 5.39 pm last April 22.

Both of them nodded after the charge was read out to them before Magistrate R. Manomani, but no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The court set June 30 for mention pending the chemist and post-mortem reports.

Prosecuting officer Cyril Jatius prosecuted, while both the accused were unrepresented.-Bernama