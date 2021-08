ALOR SETAR: Police detained two individuals for allegedly insulting Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor on social media recently.

Kota Setar district police chief ACP Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir said the two men, aged 52 and 45, were nabbed at their house in Kepala Batas and Mergong Perdana here at 5.15 pm and 6 pm yesterday.

“A special officer to the Kedah Menteri Besar lodged a police report at the Alor Setar Police Station at around 10.30 am yesterday following negative and insulting comments made by the two individuals on the Menteri Besar’s Facebook page.

“One of them is a private employee and the other is a trader. Both of them have no criminal records and were released on bail after their statements were recorded,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Shukri said the case was being investigated under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.-Bernama