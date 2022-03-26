Two men held for obstructing ambulance

SHAH ALAM: Police arrested two men for deliberately obstructing an ambulance that was taking a patient to hospital yesterday.

South Klang district police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said the two suspects were arrested by a team from the Criminal Investigation Division of South Klang District Police Headquarters (IPD) at 4 pm today.

He said the arrest was made following a review of a video recording on Facebook which showed the ambulance being stopped by a white Toyota Hiace and a blue Modenas Kriss motorcycle, apart from Klang Police Station receiving a report from the ambulance driver.

Cha said a check on the two suspects, aged 53 and 30, showed they did not have any past records.

“Police will make a remand application on the two suspects tomorrow at the Klang Court,“ he said in a statement here today.

Cha said based on the complaint received from the ambulance driver at 2.23 pm yesterday, the driver who was taking a dialysis patient to Sri Kota Hospital in Klang was stopped by the Toyota Hiace driver who was tailgating the ambulance closely.

“The complainant warned the driver of the van by using a loudspeaker to keep his vehicle away. Soon after, a motorcyclist stopped his vehicle in front of the ambulance to obstruct it.

“The man got off his motorcycle and approached the driver's side door and ordered the complainant to get out. (But) The complainant continued to back up his ambulance to avoid conflict.

“At the same time, the van stopped at the side of the ambulance. The complainant managed to elude both vehicles and continued his journey to the hospital,“ Cha said.

The case is being investigated under Section 279 of the Penal Code for driving in a rash or dangerous manner on a public road and under Section 341 of the same code for wrongful obstruction.-Bernama