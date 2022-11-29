Two men injured in NGV cylinder explosion at petrol station

JOHOR BAHRU: Two men were injured in an explosion believed to have been caused by a cylinder containing natural gas for vehicles (NGV) at a petrol station in Jalan Langkasuka, Dato Onn industrial area here, this afternoon.

Senior Asst Fire Supt Mohd Faiz Suleiman said the 64-year-old lorry driver was carrying a load of seafood and was filling the tank with gas before it exploded.

He said the lorry driver suffered minor injuries to his hand, while the 57-year-old gas station worker was injured in the right leg after being hit by shrapnel and was taken to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital for further treatment.

“When the Operation Release Team arrived, we found that there was an NGV gas cylinder explosion involving a three-tonne Isuzu truck.

“The impact of the explosion also resulted in damage to a taxi and the building of the gas station as well as the building of a hostel located nearby,“ he said in a statement today.

Earlier, the fire department received a distress call about the incident at 12.05 pm, before a total of 14 firefighters from Larkin Fire and Rescue Station were rushed to the scene.

The operation was completed at 1.30 pm today.

Meanwhile, Johor Bahru South District Police Chief ACP Raub Selamat when contacted confirmed receiving a police report on the incident.-Bernama