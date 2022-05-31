Two men nabbed, 1.35 tonnes of ketum leaves seized in Kedah

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah police detained two men and seized 1.35 tonnes of ketum leaves in an operation dubbed Op Bersepadu Luaran at the south-bound Gurun rest and recreation (R&R) area along the North-South Expressway last night.

KedahTraffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Mohd Mahiri Hussin said the men, both aged 36, were detained at about 11.30pm.

“A patrol team spotted a lorry being driven in a suspicious manner at the Gurun R&R and flagged it down for inspection.

“The inspection found 135 black plastic packages of what is believed to be ketum leaves weighing 1.35 tonnes,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Mohd Mahiri said the two suspects were believed to have obtained the ketum leaves from Pokok Sena to be sent to Kluang and Johor Bahru, Johor.

“They have been taken to the Kuala Muda district police headquarters for further investigation under Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1952,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Mahiri said the operation which started at 9pm involved nine officers and 56 personnel from the state Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department, Road Transport Department (RTD), National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK), Department of Environment and PLUS Malaysia Bhd.

“The police also issued 52 summonses to road users for various traffic offences. A total of 24 summonses were issued by RTD for various traffic offences such as carrying excess load and driving with an expired licence.

“Urine tests carried out by AADK on 33 individuals, found six of them positive for methamphetamine and heroin,” he said.-Bernama