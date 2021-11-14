Two men nabbed for impersonating police to commit robberies

TANAH MERAH: Police arrested two men on Friday and yesterday for alleged involvement in seven robbery cases in the district by impersonating policemen.

Tanah Merah district police chief DSP Zainuddin Md Yusuf said the suspects, aged 22 and 38, were nabbed at 7.15 pm in Taman Kota Harmoni and at 5.30 pm at a workshop in Jalan Wan Ahmad, respectively.

“Police also arrested another man, aged 38, together with the 22-year-old suspect in Taman Kota Harmoni, but during interrogation, he admitted to only accompanying the suspect to sell drugs,” he said in a statement today.

Zainuddin said the arrest was made following a report lodged by a victim who claimed he was robbed by the two suspects at Jalan Lawang in Kampung Batu Jong, Batu Gajah here at 6.15 pm, last Thursday.

He said the suspects, who were in a Proton Saga BLM and pretended to be policemen, had stopped the complainant who was riding a motorcycle and asked him to hand over all his belongings for inspection on suspicion of being a drug dealer and threatened to arrest the man if he failed to do so.

“The victim, who was afraid, then surrendered his belongings such as a sling bag, a wallet and two mobile phones which were estimated to be worth RM1,350. He later lodged a police report,” he said.

Zainuddin said during the arrest, police also seized the car, 4,000 horse pills, five mobile phones, two face masks and cash amounting to RM1,752.

He said the two suspects admitted to committing seven robberies around Tanah Merah and both of them also tested positive for drugs.

The suspects have been remanded for seven days starting yesterday and the case is being investigated under Section 395 and 170 of the Penal Code and Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act.-Bernama