Two men seriously injured in violent gang clash

KAJANG: A turf war led to a bloody clash between two notorious gangs on Sunday, leaving two men seriously injured, at Taman Juara Jaya, Batu 9, Cheras here.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmad said today police were alerted by the public to the clash at about 6.40pm and an operation was promptly launched to look for those involved.

He said 10 suspects were arrested and two men were hospitalised for their injuries.

Fadzil said three cars belonging to the suspects that were damaged were also found abandoned at the scene.

“The fight was a turf war related to drug pushing between the 08 Gang in Sungei Besi Indah, Serdang led by two suspects known as Sara 08 and his henchman Rajie 5000 and the 36 Gang in Bukit Belimbing, Kajang led by a suspect known as Tan.” he said.

Fadzil said police are looking for 23 individuals investigators have identified and urged those with information to contact ASP Mohd Radzee Jamudi at 019-6655811.

Several videos and photos of the incident taken by the public which went viral in the social media showed large groups of men arriving in cars armed with parang engaging in the fight.

A four-wheel drive pick-up truck was also seen crashing into a car as the groups of men chased after each other.